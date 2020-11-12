Tracy Lawrence To Host Virtual Benefit Concert To Help Feed The Homeless In Tennessee

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Tracy Lawrence’s annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert will be going virtual this year as it helps to raise money to provide holiday meals for families in need.

For 2020, the two-part event will kick off on November 24th with a traditional turkey fry at Nashville Rescue Mission followed by virtual livestream concert, featuring performances from Lawrence, Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, John Rich, Mitchell Tenpenny, David Tolliver and more.

Proceeds from Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert will go to support the Nashville Rescue Mission, which serves the city’s homeless communities.

Tickets for the livestream concert, including special event bundle packages, are on-sale now at https://talkshop.live/streaming-content/3916.

According to event organizers, all events associated with Mission:Possible will follow all COVID safety guidelines according to the state’s health protocols.

Launched in 2006, Tracy Lawrence’s Mission:Possible Turkey Fry has raised over a $500,000 for Nashville Rescue Mission and has fried over 5,800 turkeys to provide more than 84,000 meals to the homeless and hungry of Middle Tennessee.