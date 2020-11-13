Trump Stops Caring About TikTok After Blowing Up Lives Of Tens Of Thousands Of Creators, Employees

(Hypebot) — The president that Billie Eilish dubbed Orange Man appears to have forgotten about TikTok now that he’s locked in self-enforced White House exile plotting his next political move.

Just weeks ago, President Trump issued an executive order banning TikTok as a threat to “national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”

But now the President has gone silent and his administration is refusing to even respond to any attempts to solve the issue and save the livelihoods of tens of thousands of TikTok creators and employees.

“For a year, TikTok has actively engaged with CFIUS in good faith to address its national security concerns, even as we disagree with its assessment,” TikTok said in a statement to The Verge. “In the nearly two months since the President gave his preliminary approval to our proposal to satisfy those concerns, we have offered detailed solutions to finalize that agreement – but have received no substantive feedback on our extensive data privacy and security framework.”