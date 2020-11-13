Country artist Chase Rice Teams Up With Jack Daniel’s To Help Raise Money For His Band And Crew

NASVHILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Chase Rice is partnering with bourbon maker Jack Daniel’s to stage a live stream series that will help to support Rice’s band and crew.

“Live From Twin Eagles Creek Farm,” named for Rice’s property outside Nashville where the concerts will take place, will feature three consecutive Sunday nights of music.

The announced schedule includes:

Sunday, November 29: Acoustic from Sleepy Hollow Road

Sunday, December 6: Stripped Acoustic from Lankford Lake

Sunday, December 13: Full Band from the Tobacco Barn

“I’ve been blessed to have the same band and crew by my side for several years,” notes Rice. “Like it has been for so many people in the music industry and around the world, this year has been a financial burden on them. It’s important to me to continue to support my road family – just like they’ve always supported me. I couldn’t think of a better way to do that than to put on some shows live from home and to maybe even share some new music while we’re at it!”

This will mark the second collaboration between Rice and Jack Daniel’s after they staged a benefit concert to raise more than $15,000 for the Sweet Relief Musicians’ COVID-19 Fund earlier this year.

They have also teamed up before the pandemic to stage a private concert at Jack Daniel’s Tennessee distillery to recognize the 70% of firefighters who volunteer their service. The benefit concert was highlighted by a $75,000 donation to the National Volunteer Fire Council, and also provided a flyaway trip for Rice’s most loyal fans for their support of his Double-Platinum smash hit “Eyes On You.”

For more information, visit https://www.chaserice.com