Country Artist Doug Supernaw Dead At 60

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Doug Supernaw died at his home in Texas on October 13th after a battle with cancer. He was 60.

According to a statement from his publicist, Supernaw was diagnosed with Advanced Stage IV lung and bladder cancer in February 2019 and pursued an aggressive course of treatment. However, the treatment was unsuccessful with the cancer spreading to his brain and spine and he went into hospice in October.

A key figure in country music in the 1990s, Supernaw recorded 11 charting singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Track charts with three number one singles, “Reno,” “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and “Not Enough Hours In The Night.”

A native of Texas, Supernaw became a fan of country music after he was exposed to artists such as George Jones, and Gene Watson.

He attended college on a golf scholarship but dropped out to pursue a career in music. After several years as a concert promoter in Texas, Supernaw relocated to Nashville where he landed a gig as a session songwriter for several years before returning to Texas to form his own group Texas Steel.

He signed to RCA Records’s BNA Label in 1993 and released his debut album Red And Rio Grande, which featured charting singles, including “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” which peaked at #1.

Supernaw suffered a series of setbacks, including suffering a broken neck while surfing, a head-on car wreck, and hospitalization for a near-fatal case of food poisoning.

His 1994 follow up Deep Thoughts from a Shallow Mind failed to find similar success and he was dropped by his label. He signed with Giant Records for his third album and scored a hit with “Not Enough Hours in the Night” which cracked the top 5 of the Hot Country Songs chart in 1996.

However, his fourth album, Fadin’ Renegade, which he released on an indie label Tack Records, failed to resonate with fans and Supernaw took a hiatus from music for several years.

In 2016, Supernaw returned to music and began performing in local venues in Texas. He returned to the studio the following year and assembled a greatest hits album in 2017 that included several new songs.

Following the word of his passing, his country music colleagues expressed their condolences.

“I met Doug Supernaw thanks to Kim Williams who had written “Not Enough Hours In The Night,” and he wanted the three of us to write together. He was a genuine gentleman. He went out on the road to promote that single and we did hook up to write.” –Kent Blazy

“We have lost another member of the country music family. Fellow Texan, Doug Supernaw was a very talented man and he leaves such great music and memories for his many friends and fans. My deepest condolences go to Doug’s wife and family.” –Linda Davis

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of Doug Supernaw. Being raised on 90’s Country, hits like “I Don’t Call Him Daddy”, and “What’ll You Do About Me” were staples in our home. He will be missed!” – Noah Garner