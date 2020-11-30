Halsey Joins The Weeknd In Battling ‘Corrupt’ Grammys

(Hypebot) — Halsey has joined Drake, Elton John, and others in calling out the Grammys for their snub of The Weeknd.

Canadian R&B icon The Weeknd took to social media to accuse the Recording Academy of being “corrupt” after he did not receive a single nomination for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” the Weeknd tweeted after the nominations were announced. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

A 3-time Grammy winner, The Weekend is having a successful 2020 following the release of his fourth studio album After Hours which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for four consecutive weeks. He’s also just been announced as the headliner for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Halsey On Grammy ‘Bribes’

Halsey joined the fray over the weekend, tweeting about the Grammy selection process: