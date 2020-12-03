Signed Guitar Auction To Save Live Music features Marc Knopfler, Pat Metheny, Joe Satriani, 30 More Top Artists

(Hypebot) — Indie live music trade group NITO has launched what looks to be the coolest signed guitar and stringed instrument auction of 2020 as a fundraiser to help save independent musicians and the people that support them.

Artists donating signed instruments to the auction being held now on Charitybuzz include George Benson, Leon Bridges, David Bromberg, Mike Doughty, Fall Out Boy, Steve Forbert, Tom Higgenson / Plain White T’s, Jack Johnson, Will Kimbrough, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Tommy Lee, Nick Lowe, Steve Martin, J Mascis, John Mellencamp, Pat Metheny, Jim Miller, Thurston Moore (pictured above), Graham Nash, Tim O’Brien, OK Go, John Petrucci, Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bill Reynolds, Joe Satriani, Chris Smither, Los Straitjackets, Lars Ulrich, Steve Vai, Kurt Vile, The War On Drugs, and Weezer.

“… These good people are an essential part of our local and international community. Without them the live music scene will collapse. The current pandemic is mercilessly putting our collective health and livelihoods in great jeopardy. NITO can make our voices heard in Congress and Washington. Please join me in lending your support,” said guitar legend Joe Satriani

Instruments from all donors listed will be available during the 10 day auction period through December 13th.

“Music is the lifeblood for many: music fans in front of the stage, those who work backstage, and the performers on the stage. NITO is fighting the fight for musicians and all those who make live music happen so everyone the world over may continue to enjoy the thrill and joy of hearing music in person,” added musician Chris Smither.