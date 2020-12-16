Independent Texas Promoter Margin Walker Presents To Shut Down

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Austin-based Margin Walker Presents, one of the largest independent concert promoters in Texas, announced it is closing its doors for good amid the extended live industry shutdown imposed by COVID-19.

Margin Walker announced the news in a statement posted to its website on Monday:

For most of us in “the biz,” March marked the beginning of the close of live entertainment, which continues now, and will continue for a long time to come.

The uncertainty and lack of resources have hammered down on those working in this world from venues to artists to festivals, promoters, and beyond.

Even with strategic changes in the business, painful staff cuts, and taking loans and grants, sadly, we at Margin Walker Presents have not been immune, and it breaks our hearts to announce that this wild ride has come to an end, and we are closing the business, as of this week.

Being both passionate about what we do and also the largest independent promotion company in Texas has made this a very tough decision, but one that, essentially, made itself.

Since 2016 we’ve had the privilege of booking and promoting over 3500 shows across Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. We want to personally thank you for supporting those artists and venues. Please continue to do so when things start to come back online, they’re going to need it more than ever.

Y’all have made the past 4 years an incredible time in our lives.

Stay happy, healthy, and keep your heads held high. At the end of the day, this is one small piece of the puzzle of this music community.

We’ll see you on the dance floor again soon.

During the shutdown, Margin Walker, like many other live events companies, pivoted to socially distanced virtual shows, including the Luck Happens livestream, featuring Shakey Graves in August, and the Little Red Barn concert series last month.

“We hoped we could weather this unprecedented storm, but sadly we couldn’t,” a spokesperson for the company said in an Instagram post.

Fans are asked to seek refunds at the venue or for tickets purchased directly from Margin Walker, to contact Eventbrite for details.