Headliners Announced For Georgia Comes Alive Turn Out The Vote Festival

ATLANTA, Georgia (CelebrityAccess) — Live For Live Music and voter advocacy organization HeadCount are teaming up for Georgia Comes Alive, a one-day virtual music festival to promote voter participation in the upcoming runoff for Georgia’s two senate seats.
Music fans are encouraged to visit GeorgiaComesAlive.com and donate to the support local non-partisan grassroots organizations like Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and CivicGeorgia. Those who make a donation of any size in advance will receive an email with a link to the stream on the day of the show.
The virtual event, powered by Nugs.net and Plus1, is the latest from the team behind Democracy Comes Alive, Quarantine Comes Alive and Justice Comes Alive, which collectively raised close to $300,000 for various charitable causes and garnered nearly two million views.
Hosted by SiriusXM’s Ari Fink, the event will also provide viewers with opportunities to donate any amount to receive a link to the stream on the day of the show.
Georgia Comes Alive is produced by Kunj Shah (founder, Live For Live Music), Don Strasburg (president, AEG Rocky Mountains) and Paul Peck (president, Fandiem; co-founder Okeechobee Music Festival, formerly Bonnaroo) in partnership with HeadCount.
Committed to promoting involvement in democracy, HeadCount seeks to leverage the power of music to register voters, especially young voters. Since 2004, it has registered over 600,000 voters through partnerships with touring musicians like Ariana Grande, Dead & Company, and Beyoncé, to name a few, at events like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and more.
The fully announced lineup for Georgia Comes Alive
The Allman Betts Band
Andy Frasco and the UN
Ben Folds
Big Freedia
Big Gigantic
Big Head Todd
Billy Strings
Blind Boys of Alabama
Bob Weir ft. Dave Schools, Jeff Chimenti, Jay Lane
Bobby Rush
Dave Matthews
Diplo
Dragon Smoke
Fruition
Futurebirds
G. Love
Galactic
Grace Potter
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Jackie Venson
Judith Hill
Lawrence
Los Lobos
Midnight North
Mihali
Moon Taxi
Mt. Joy
Musiq Soulchild
Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers)
Portugal. The Man
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Revivalists
Roosevelt Collier
Samantha Fish
Shah
The Soul Rebels
The Suffers
Tank and the Bangas
Taylor Goldsmith (DAWES)
Warren Haynes