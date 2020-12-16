Headliners Announced For Georgia Comes Alive Turn Out The Vote Festival

ATLANTA, Georgia (CelebrityAccess) — Live For Live Music and voter advocacy organization HeadCount are teaming up for Georgia Comes Alive, a one-day virtual music festival to promote voter participation in the upcoming runoff for Georgia’s two senate seats.

Music fans are encouraged to visit GeorgiaComesAlive.com and donate to the support local non-partisan grassroots organizations like Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and CivicGeorgia. Those who make a donation of any size in advance will receive an email with a link to the stream on the day of the show.

The virtual event, powered by Nugs.net and Plus1, is the latest from the team behind Democracy Comes Alive, Quarantine Comes Alive and Justice Comes Alive, which collectively raised close to $300,000 for various charitable causes and garnered nearly two million views.

Hosted by SiriusXM’s Ari Fink, the event will also provide viewers with opportunities to donate any amount to receive a link to the stream on the day of the show.

Georgia Comes Alive is produced by Kunj Shah (founder, Live For Live Music), Don Strasburg (president, AEG Rocky Mountains) and Paul Peck (president, Fandiem; co-founder Okeechobee Music Festival, formerly Bonnaroo) in partnership with HeadCount.

Committed to promoting involvement in democracy, HeadCount seeks to leverage the power of music to register voters, especially young voters. Since 2004, it has registered over 600,000 voters through partnerships with touring musicians like Ariana Grande, Dead & Company, and Beyoncé, to name a few, at events like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and more.

The fully announced lineup for Georgia Comes Alive

The Allman Betts Band

Andy Frasco and the UN

Ben Folds

Big Freedia

Big Gigantic

Big Head Todd

Billy Strings

Blind Boys of Alabama

Bob Weir ft. Dave Schools, Jeff Chimenti, Jay Lane

Bobby Rush

Dave Matthews

Diplo

Dragon Smoke

Fruition

Futurebirds

G. Love

Galactic

Grace Potter

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Jackie Venson

Judith Hill

Lawrence

Los Lobos

Midnight North

Mihali

Moon Taxi

Mt. Joy

Musiq Soulchild

Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers)

Portugal. The Man

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The Revivalists

Roosevelt Collier

Samantha Fish

Shah

The Soul Rebels

The Suffers

Tank and the Bangas

Taylor Goldsmith (DAWES)

Warren Haynes