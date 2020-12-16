Eileen Mercolino Joins M2M PR & Partnerships To Open A New Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations agency M2M PR and Partnerships marked its 10th anniversary with the announcement of an expansion with the launch of a new office in Los Angeles.

To lead the new office, M2MPR hired industry veteran Eileen Mercolino, who will serve as Vice President Marketing with oversight over the newly-launched West Coast team, including talent relations and strategic communications.

“Eileen’s remarkable marketing expertise and her deep understanding of integrated marketing practices in multiple sectors will continue to bring a level of unmatched global expertise to the agency. Throughout her career, Eileen has demonstrated her ability to successfully execute innovative, global marketing campaigns, many of which have centered on high profile global film launches, national concert tours, well known consumer products brands and high visibility public figures. She’s a natural fit to join our team, has an incredible reputation and challenges the best of us to be better. That is exactly what we look for at M2M as we continue to grow our agency,” said M2MPR founder and President Caroline Galloway.

Mercolino brings extensive marketing and brand partnership experience to her new gig, and most recently held the role of Executive Director, Global Marketing Partnerships and Promotions at 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.

She also did stints at festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, where she served as VP of Brand Partnerships and Marketing for the company’s portfolio of 12 major music festivals.

Mercolino has held similar senior roles at Gibson Brands (Gibson Guitar Corp.), Hard Rock International, Live Nation, Symantec, ASCAP and The Vans Warped Tour.

“M2M PR and Partnerships has always been a bit different from the rest. Since 2010 I’ve watched the agency grow in influence but also operate in one of the most creative and forward-thinking ways in the industry. I’m thrilled to work with Caroline Galloway as we grow the business together and help personalities and brands through difficult challenges and innovative programs. We see our clients as partners so we are always in this together. Our invested interest in our partners and unmatched attention are some of the things that make us different than your typical agency and I’m excited about that. I look forward to taking all of my past experience and putting it to work for the agency. I’m very excited about all the possibilities,” said Mercolino.