Indie Rocker Sam Jayne Found Dead In New York

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sam Jayne, founder of the indie rock bands Love as Laughter and Lync, has reportedly been found dead in New York. He was 46.

In recent days, friends and family expressed concern for Jayne, noting that he had beem missing for a week but on Tuesday, Pitchfork reported that New York police found him dead in the back of his car.

A cause of death was not disclosed and a preliminary investigation revealed no signs of “criminality” Pitchfork reported.

“The search for Sam Jayne has concluded and our hearts are broken,” Zeke Howard, a bandmate from Love Is Laughter posted on Instagram. “Our dear Sam is no longer with us but his memory and impact will endure. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time. More information will be shared as it becomes known. Please be patient while we mourn this loss.”

A native of Olympia, Washington, Jayne founded the post-hardcore band Lync in 1992, but the band unraveled after releasing their debut album “These Are Not Fall Colors” in 1994.

Following the dissolution of Lync, he founded Love as Laughter, which has released multiple albums and EPs.