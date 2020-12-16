Ingrooves Names Ariana Arciniega Country Manager For Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mex. (CelebrityAccess) — Indie music marketer and distributor Ingrooves announced the appointment of Ariana Arciniega as Country Manager of Ingrooves newly launched regional office in Mexico.

“The growth of Latin music around the world is absolutely one of the most exciting developments happening in music today,” said Ingrooves CEO Bob Roback. “Ariana’s vast experience in the market, and her strong negotiating skills make her a perfect person to anchor our presence in Mexico.”

The move into Mexico continues a period of expansion for Ingrooves, which has recently launched offices in Turkey, Brazil, Madrid, Tokyo, Seoul and Sao Paolo, as well as bolstering their footprint in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year.

Arciniega comes to Ingrooves from Believe, where she served as country manager for the company’s Mexican office, and later head of Artist Services. She also did a stint as head of the Mexico City Chapter of Sofar Sounds.

As well, she played a key role in the launch of ONErpm’s Mexican division in 2015.

“Ingrooves not only has a reputation as the global leader in music distribution technology and expertise, but has been a real trailblazer as a distributor of Latin labels and artists,” said Arciniega. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Bob and the rest of the team as we create opportunities for our artists and label clients within Mexico and beyond.”