Event Reservation Platform Lyte Strikes A Deal With New Zealand’s Ticketspace

(CelebrityAccess) — Reservation platform Lyte, which seeks to reinvent ticketing for artists, announced its first partnership outside of North America with New Zealand event ticketing company Ticketspace.

The deal will see Lyte’s propriety technology, which has been used for years in the U.S. by major events, including Coachella, leveraged for two of New Zealand’s biggest music festivals – Bay Dreams (Nelson and The Mount), and Soundsplash.

With Lyte’s technology in place, fans looking to purchase tickets will be able to use Lyte to return tickets for fair market value if they cannot use them to attend and fans that are looking for tickets can also reserve a spot in line when they become available.

“New Zealand is an exciting market full of passionate music and live entertainment fans, as well as incredible local talent,” said Ant Taylor, Lyte Founder and CEO. “Lyte is equally excited to join and contribute to this community by bringing our solutions for consumer choice and flexibility in event ticketing to fans, talent and their representatives, promoters, and venues throughout New Zealand.”

“For the first time, New Zealand’s consumers can enjoy a true e-commerce ticketing experience, where buying tickets is no different from any other purchase, “ adds Lawrence Peryer, Lyte’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Fans are now able to support their favorite Kiwi artists, venues and events without the worry of what to do with their tickets or having to turn to the unregulated secondary market and become amateur ticket scalpers if their life plans change.”