Beale Street Music Festival Won’t Take Place In 2021

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The coronavirus has claimed another victim – this time, it’s the 2021 edition of the Beale Street Music Festival.

Organizers for the festival announced that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 edition of the festival has once again been pushed back by a year and will now take place in May 2022.

“Due to the continuing threat of COVID 19 within the presence of large crowds, we have made the difficult decision to move the 2021 Beale Street Music Festival. We gave it our best shot but found we could not replicate the festival at the level our fans and followers are accustomed to experiencing. Our top priority has always been and continues to be the health and safety of our fans, performers, volunteers, staff and the general public,” organizers said in a statement announcing the schedule change.

Other events scheduled as part of the city’s Memphis in May event, will proceed, including a Salute to Ghana, the Great American River Run, and the World Championship Barbecue Contest, will take place as planned.

According to local NBC affiliate WMC, COVID-19 protocols for the events that will proceed include enlarged booths to allow for additional social distancing, and fewer participants.

“We are disappointed with the postponement of the Beale Street Music Festival to 2022, but we feel we cannot safely replicate the experience that our fans know and love with the potential COVID 19 restrictions.” said James L. Holt, President & CEO of Memphis in May International Festival, “However, because of the nature of our other two Tom Lee Park events, we are confident that we can safely present the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and the Great American River Run with adjustments for COVID.”