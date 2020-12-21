Maren Morris Cancels Her RSVP Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Maren Morris announced that she’s pulling the plug on her 2021 touring plans due to the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

In a post to her social media, Morris said: “There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year.

“With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour,” the post continued.

Morris went on to thank her fans for their continued support and noted that she was in the studio working on her third album.

“I truly appreciate your patience on this. I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon. Love you so much,” she wrote.

This marks the second time that the tour has been postponed due to coronavirus. The RSVP Tour was originally planned to get underway in Jacksonville on July 25th with concerts and festival dates scheduled across the summer but was postponed in May in the early months of the pandemic.