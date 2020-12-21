Megaseats To Offer A Few Mask With Every Ticket Purchase

Connecticut-based ticket resale platform Megaseats has launched a new program to help fans feel confident in returning to live events and will provide a free N95-rated face mask with every shipped ticket purchase.

The N95 face masks are provided through a partnership with Connecticut BioTech, which imports the masks from manufacturers abroad and serves both consumers and medical facilities.

“After so many things were postponed or cancelled in 2020, we’re seeing a lot of excitement to get back to arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums,” says MegaSeats managing director Up Punyagupta. “With an expectation that face masks are going to be required at most events for a while, we want to go the extra mile for our clients and offer them the peace of mind that these masks can help provide.”

A spokesman for CT Biotech says the N95 masks on offer from MEGASeats wont’ impact critical supply shortages for medical workers on treating patients as they have not been approved for medical use but added that the masks have been independently verified to meet the NIOSH medical standards for protection by Nelson Labs.

“We believe this unique partnership with MEGASeats is a great way to help boost consumer confidence in the safety of attending concerts and games in 2021,” says CT Biotech’s Sean Burns. “Between huge steps taken by venues on their hygiene and ventilation protocols and the availability of high quality and affordable PPE, there’s no reason not to feel that you can get back out to events safely as soon as local authorities sign off on them happening.”

The promotion between MEGASeats and CT Biotech began on December 16 and will continue through at June 1, 2021. The offer is only valid on orders where a physical ticket is shipped to a consumer.