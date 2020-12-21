ASCAP, BMI Partner To Launch SONGVIEW Comprehensive Song Data Platform

(Hypebot) —

[UPDATED] ASCAP and BMI have joinded to launch, a data platform that provides music with copyright ownership information and administration shares to the majority of music licensed in the United States.

SONGVIEW allows ASCAP and BMI to display detailed, aggregated and reconciled ownership data for performing rights for more than 20 million musical works in their combined repertoires,

The information is accessible, free to the public, on both ASCAP’s and BMI’s websites.

Additional data on SONGVIEW includes:

Songwriters and their affiliations

Publishers

Performers

alternate song titles

ISWC and IPI codes

BMI and ASCAP song IDs (if applicable)

publisher contact information.

Reconciled songs appear with a green checkmark to indicate that ASCAP and BMI agree on the information and have the same data in each of their respective systems.

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews: “This project is all about providing greater transparency for everyone who relies on this copyright data to guide important business decisions. When you see the SONGVIEW checkmark, you know that the data is consistent in both ASCAP and BMI’s copyright systems. Drawing upon our 185 years of combined ASCAP and BMI expertise in managing complex and dynamic copyright data, we have built a convenient new digital tool for anyone who licenses music. This release is our first iteration of SONGVIEW, and we are committed to enhancing this new platform as our industry evolves.”

BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill: “When two companies that are fierce competitors come together on a project this ambitious to address a need identified by the marketplace, it says a lot about how important greater data transparency is to both of our organizations. Today’s launch is a good first step in the ongoing evolution of transparent and accessible data, and I am pleased with what we have accomplished so far to meet the evolving needs of the music industry. I look forward to continuing to expand on the possibilities of Songview in the future.”