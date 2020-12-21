Peter Jackson Provides A Sneak Peek At His Upcoming Beatles Doc

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted filmmaker Peter Jackson provided music fans with a preview of his upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, with a brand new clip that was posted to Paul McCartney’s Twitter account on Monday.

The 5-minute clip starts off with Jackson detailing progress on the film, which was originally scheduled to be released this year but has been pushed back to mid-2021.

The film makes extensive use of more than 56 hours of previously unseen archival footage shot in early 1969, including the band’s studio sessions and their iconic performance on the rooftop of the Abbey Road studio.

While the documentary is assembled from a dark moment in The Beatles’ arc, it’s more a celebration of the legendary band than a study of their dissolution.

“There were hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the version that came out. There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were,” former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr said in a press release.