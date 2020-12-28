The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier’s “Djesse Vol. 3” was the surprise of the Grammy nominations, landing a spot for Album of the Year. Jacob is fully aware that other artists were excluded, and he is a fan of both the Weeknd and Lady Gaga, but separate yourself from the blowback and Collier’s story is both fascinating and inspirational. Only 26, Collier is a digital native who explored Logic and posted a video to YouTube and then all hell broke loose. Hang in there, it’s a wild ride.

