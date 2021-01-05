63rd Annual Grammy Awards Delayed Until March

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 63rd annual Grammy Awards have been rescheduled amid a sharp nationwide rise in COVID-19 infections.

In a joint statement, Recording Academy Chair & Interim President Harvey Mason, CBS Executive Vice President of Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming Jack Sussman, and Awards Executive Producer Ben Winston said:

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

The annual awards gala was originally scheduled to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31st, with comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah announced as the host.

The Grammys, which are considered to be the unofficial start of the awards season, was one of the few major events to take place in person in 2020.

Nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards include Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift.