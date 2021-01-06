Dr. Dre Suffers A Brain Aneurysm

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rap icon, producer, and entertainment entrepreneur Andre “Dr. Dre” Young was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Young, who is 55, said via social media on Tuesday night that he is recovering and expects to be released soon. His hospitalization was first reported by TMZ.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” Young said via Instagram.

Young first made a name for himself as a member of the ground-breaking hip-hop collective N.W.A. but has gone on to produce some of the biggest artists in hip-hop. He also partnered with fellow producer and label exec Jimmy Iovine to launch the Beats By Dre headphone brand, which was later sold to Apple in 2014 for the princely sum of $3 billion.

NBC News reported that just hours after he was admitted to the hospital, Young’s Los Angeles home was targeted by burglars. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC that 4 suspects were arrested by officers investigating reports of an attempted burglary at the residence.