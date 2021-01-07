Apple Music Claims ‘Record Year’ But Offers No User Stats

(Hypebot) — Apple offered a companywide overview of 2020 yesterday including a declaration of Apple Music’s “record year,” but offered no subscriber count or other stats to back up the claim.

The last public user stat offered by Apple Music was 60 million subscribers in June of 2019. Some observers believe that the streamer is nearing 100 million subscribers and wants to announce that major milestone separately.

Apple did tout that Apple Music had released its “biggest product update ever with features like Listen Now, an all-new Search, personal radio stations, and Autoplay.”

90% of iOS 14 listeners have used these new features, and engagement with Apple Music’s lyrics feature has doubled since 2020, according to Apple.

Apple’s Full Apple Music Update

Apple Music offers more than 70 million songs, all curated by world-class experts and tastemakers, thousands of curated playlists, and more than 25,000 exclusive radio episodes and other original content. New Apple Music radio stations, including Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, coupled with Apple Music 1, delivered a diverse, global radio experience to tens of millions of listeners with all-new, original shows from the most beloved artists and well-respected hosts in the business.

Apple Music’s hosts connected with the world’s biggest superstars utilizing FaceTime interviews and group chats live from their homes and offering a collection of bespoke playlists from the artists to their fans. Global exclusives and in-depth interviews with artists like Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift, along with livestreamed performances from Verzuz or the Apple Music Award winners Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby, produced meaningful, culture-moving moments and helped artists and fans stay connected.

Apple Music is streaming seamlessly across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPod touch, as well as on popular smart TVs, smart speakers, Android and Windows devices, and online at music.apple.com. The all-new Apple Music TV, streaming music videos 24/7, is also available on the Apple TV app in the US. And with the addition of 52 new territories, Apple Music brought music to more places around the world than ever before.