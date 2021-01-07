Minnesota’s Homegrown Music Festival To Go Virtual For 2021

DULUTH, Minn. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Homegrown Music Festival announced that programming for the 2021 edition of the event will take place online rather than in person due to the persistent presence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In response to the Center for Disease Control COVID-19 mitigation recommendations to limit large gatherings, and in the interest of public health and safety, Homegrown Music Festival has made the decision that any Festival programming will be virtual for the 2021 year, including our upcoming Winter Fiasco on January 22nd,” organizers said in a statement.

The festival is scheduled to take place from Sunday, May 2nd to Sunday, May 9th, 2021.

The statement went on to affirm their commitment to Delaware’s Twin Ports, where the festival takes place, and expressed gratitude for their fans and community.

This marks the second year that the festival has been impacted by COVID-19 after the event was canceled entirely in 2020.