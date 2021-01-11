Paul Gills Named VP Of Publisher Services At SoundExchange

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Rights management organization SoundExchange announced the appointment of Paul Gills as Vice President of Publisher Services.

In his new billet, Gills will develop and implement the publishing operations shared services model across all SoundExchange companies and teams. He will report to SoundExchange Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anjula Singh.

Prior to his new role at SoundExchange, Gills served as Vice President of North American Administration for Universal Music Publishing Group, where he lead an operation redesign and implementation of the publisher’s core business systems.

Before he joined UMPG, Gills spent more than two decades at EMI Music Publishing, where he played a key role in updating their music publishing division. During his tenure at EMI, he also helped to guide the formation of the Central European Licensing and Administration Service, the world’s first multi-territory digital music licensing and administration body of its kind.

“SoundExchange is in a unique position to leverage its existing products and technologies to build a best-in-class publishing practice that will redefine industry standards,” said Gills. “I’m looking forward to leading that charge and advancing SoundExchange’s mission to move the music industry forward.”

“There is no one more qualified to lead our publishing practice into the future,” added Michael Huppe, President and Chief Executive Officer, SoundExchange. “Paul’s proven track record and subject-matter expertise are exactly what SoundExchange needs to expand its presence in the publishing space and develop solutions that benefit an even broader community of music creators.”