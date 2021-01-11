Primary Wave Acquires The Music Publishing Catalog of Dan Wilson

(CelebrityAccess) — The great music publishing buying spree of 2021 continued apace after Primary Wave Music Publishing announced the acquisition of the music publishing catalogue of award-winning songwriter Dan Wilson.

The deal covers some of Wilson’s biggest hits, recorded by artists such as Adele, including “One and Only,” “Don’t You Remember” and her smash single “Someone Like You,” which earned her a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

The agreement with Primary Wave also includes his co-writes on six songs from The Chicks 2006 hit album Taking the Long Way, as well as material Wilson penned for Taylor Swift, John Legend, Dierks Bentley, P!nk, Josh Groban, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, and many others.

As well, music written for Wilson’s band Semisonic is also part of the deal with Primary Wave, including “Closing Time” which spent 13 weeks at number-one on the Modern Rock chart in 1998 and went on to receive a Grammy nomination.

“The musical art that Dan has created as a songwriter is undeniable,” says Justin Shukat, President of Primary Wave Music Publishing. He goes on, “His work has been enjoyed by fans around the world through both the lens of his own band, Semisonic, as well as through the voices of the countless artists he’s collaborated with and written for. We are honored and thrilled to have him join Primary Wave.”

“From ‘Closing Time’ to ‘Someone Like You,’ Dan Wilson’s honest and original songs have been the soundtrack for the highs and lows of so many lives around the world. We could not be more honored to be working with a writer of such universal esteem as Dan and we look forward to sharing the beauty of his words and music with generations to come,” added Matt Herzfeld, Associate Director of Creative for Primary Wave Music Publishing.