Bandsintown PLUS: A New Live Music Streaming Subscription Service Launches

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown has launched Bandsintown PLUS, a first of its kind monthly subscription service offering fans affordable access to exclusive music live streams and musicians the support needed to produce innovative performances.

The initial artist lineup includes Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief),

Chromeo, Fleet Foxes (Solo), Flying Lotus, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Little Dragon, Local Natives, Phoebe Bridgers, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Tycho, and more. [See the full list of launch artists below.]

“Touring artists have been economically ravaged by Covid-19’s restrictions. Bandsintown PLUS is a chance to help innovate the industry, creating new sources of revenue for artists, while deepening connections with their fans,” said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown.

For $9.99 a month with a 7-day free trial, fans get access to more than 25 live shows per month, produced exclusively for Bandsintown PLUS. Most include an interactive component not available at traditional live shows like artists answering questions from fans. All shows are broadcast in HD with HI-FI sound.

The goal of Bandsintown PLUS is to democratize the live music experience for fans by making it affordable and accessible, while directly supporting the artists who are leading a revolution in live streaming.

“For the past year, we’ve been hungry for live shows and for a chance to support the artists we love. Bandsintown PLUS is an opportunity to break the barriers of cost and location that have historically hindered live music experiences. Now, with Bandsintown PLUS, live music can be more affordable, more accessible, and more approachable,” said Sergent.

Sign up for Bandsintown PLUS @ plus.bandsintown.com.

Full Bandsintown PLUS Launch Lineup For January & February