What All Musicians Can Learn From Country Star Morgan Wallen

(Hypebot) — In this case study, we break down what other artist can learn from the success of country star Morgan Wallen, and his journey from humble beginnings to global streaming fame.

Guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix

With a brand new double-album in stores and millions of monthly listeners, Morgan Wallen sets an example of success in music that others should follow.

Talent doesn’t have a genre. You may love rock music and swear that it’s the only genre you will ever perform, but that doesn’t mean you cannot appreciate the talents of rappers, EDM artists, or country songwriters. Anyone capable of succeeding in the ever-changing, incredibly over-saturated music marketplace is someone with skills that others need to understand. These individuals have cracked the code of getting consumer attention without sacrificing the quality of their material or their sanity. That’s an accomplishment worthy of praise, and great musicians give credit wherever it’s due.

Morgan Wallen is the country star of the moment. After appearing on The Voice in 2014, Wallen moved to Nashville and began working his way through music’s cutthroat business. He traveled tirelessly, performing anywhere that would welcome him for anyone willing to attend, and he put effort into forming strong bonds with other creators trying to get their voices heard. Success did not come overnight. There were peaks and valleys of all kinds, but sometime in the last two years, the masses finally began taking notice of his talent. He’s currently a Billboard and radio chart-topping talent with a brand new double-album, and he continues to work hard at becoming a better, more efficient musician.

In this episode of Music Biz 101, host James Shotwell explores Wallen’s career from his humble beginnings in East Tennessee to the top of the global streaming charts. He searches through the songs and moments that made Wallen a star to understand better how someone from a small town like any other found his way into the pop culture spotlight. Check it out:

https://youtu.be/IKHRUFFzyzE

James Shotwell is the Director of Customer Engagement at Haulix and host of the company’s podcast, Inside Music. He is also a public speaker known for promoting careers in the entertainment industry, as well as an entertainment journalist with over a decade of experience. His bylines include Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, Nu Sound, and Under The Gun Review, among other popular outlets.