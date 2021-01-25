WWE Pacts With NBCUniversal’s Peacock For Streaming

STAMFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) announced it will be headed to streaming through a deal with NBCUniversal.

The multi-year agreement will see WWE streamed exclusively via NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service with plans to launch the partnership on March 18th.

As part of the agreement, WWE will roll out of more than 17,000 hours of new, original, and library WWE Network programming on demand.

As well, the partnership will also see Peacock host a 24/7 wrestling channel that includes WWE premium content such as pay-per-view events, original series featuring WWE performers, documentaries and archival material.

The service will be an addon feature that costs an additional $4.99 a month, but which includes all pay-per-view events. Members will also have access to to the entire WWE and Peacock catalog.

The companies will share details, including how customer accounts will work, prior to the March launch date of the partnership.