Scott Maclachlan, the A&R Rep Who First Signed Lorde, Fired By Warner Music For Sexual Misconduct

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group has reportedly fired Scott Maclachlan, the music manager who discovered New Zealand singer Lorde over multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

According to New Zealand news service Stuff, Maclachlan was fired on Sunday after an investigation led to his public admissions of sexual misconduct towards staff and colleagues.

Maclachlan told Stuff that he was responsible for numerous incidents towards women in the industry, including asking them if they wanted to engage in sexual behavior with them and making inappropriate comments about their bodies.

“There’s not a day goes by that I don’t regret the harm I have caused people around me and most importantly the pain and embarrassment I have caused my wife and children. I have to live with that guilt, knowing that people I worked with have also endured pain and stress because of my actions,” Maclachlan told Stuff.

As Stuff noted, Warner Australasia announced that Maclachlan had been fired following an internal investigation that confirmed that multiple incidents of inappropriate behavior had taken place.

“We investigated what we believed to be an isolated incident in 2018, with the assistance of an external expert, and we went further than they advised with disciplinary actions. Now that we’ve learned about these additional incidents, we’ve terminated Scott Maclachlan’s employment contract with immediate effect,” a Warner Australasia spokesperson told Stuff.

A veteran A&R rep, Maclachlan spent more than two decades in the British music industry but relocated to New Zealand in 2008. The following year, he signed Lorde, who was then just 13, to UMG for development.

In 2016, Lorde parted ways with Maclachlan but was named Senior Vice President of A&R at Warner Music Australia in 2018.