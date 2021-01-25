Foo Fighters Launch Branded Channel On SiriusXM In Time For Their New Studio Album

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning rock legends Foo Fighters are partnering with satellite broadcaster SiriusXM for the launch of ‘Foo Fighters Radio,’ a dedicated channel, curated by the band, which will be available only for a limited time.

The new channel will feature a variety of Foo Fighters programming, including exclusive live concert performances, and special commentary from band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

The channel will premiere on February 5th and coincide with the release of the band’s 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight which will debut exclusively and be broadcast in its entirety, in a special hosted by the band.

Starting on the 5th, the Foos will also take over three stations on SiriusXM’s Pandora streaming platform, including Today’s Alternative, Today’s Hard Rock and Foo Fighters radio which will all feature a new listening mode – Backstage with Foo Fighters.

Curated and hosted by the band, fans will be given an intimate glimpse behind the scenes with songs from the new album, as well as the band’s favorite hits from their back catalog.

“From their inception in mid-90s, to their recent performance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration celebration, Foo Fighters remain one of America’s biggest rock bands,” said Scott Greenstein. “They have achieved critical acclaim for their music and on-stage energy, all while building a large and loyal audience. This special extended channel will draw new listeners, and as part of it we are very proud to present a Foo Fighters concert from our L.A. studios next week. They are a rock band that grabs you and won’t let go, and we love to bring their music and passion to our listeners.”

As part of the promotional effort, SiriusXM subscribers will have a chance to win a pass to (virtually) watch Foo Fighters LIVE from the SiriusXM Garage. The contest will be open to qualified subscribers who have registered their music interests at siriusxm.com/perks.