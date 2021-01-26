76% Of UK Musicians Say They’ll Stop Performing In Europe Post Brexit

(Hypebot) — New post-Brexit rules that make it much tougher for UK musicians to play in Europe is set to have a devastating effect on working musicians.

Three-quarters of respondents to a new Encore Musicians survey said it was likely that Brexit travel restrictions would stop them performing in Europe, cutting off a vital source of income.

Musicians who performed in Europe earned an average total of £4,673/$6,411.36 USD based on 2019 income.

Survey Highlights

76% of musicians said it was likely Brexit travel restrictions will stop them from performing in Europe

40% of musicians have already canceled gigs specifically because of Brexit

91% said Brexit will have a negative impact on their livelihood as a musician

Classical musicians are the most likely to lose out on income

“I’m not at all surprised to see so many respondents feeling negative about Brexit and the government’s response to negotiations<” said Encore CEO James McAulay.” However, after seeing the results of our survey, I’m now even more concerned about the havoc that Brexit is unleashing on musicians who previously would have supplemented their income with performances in Europe.”