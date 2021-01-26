Stan Barnett Joins APA Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — APA Nashville announced the hire of veteran country music agent Stan Barnett.

Barnett comes to APA after more than two decades at Creative Artists Agency, where he signed high profile country acts such as Lady Antebellum, Joe Nichols, the bluegrass icon Ralph Stanley, and Brandy Clark.

As well, during his tenure at CAA, Barnett played a key role in the launch of the agency’s Fair & Festival department, a market that provides a major source of revenue for many country artists.

In addition to his work as an agent, Barnett is also active in many trade groups, including the Country Music Association, The Academy of Country Music, The International Buyers Association and The Nashville Association of Talent Directors. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Stars and Stripes.

“Stan’s incredible knowledge, expertise and devotion for all things country music only begins to enumerate the many qualities that make him one of the most successful and valued agents in our industry,” said APA CEO Jim Gosnell “I’m very excited about the transformation taking place in Nashville and its evolution into a multi-faceted microcosm of the music business, with substantial opportunities for artists to pursue cross-over platforms. The goal at APA Nashville is to continue our full-service representation of that arena and having an agent like Stan join our talented team is paramount to that agenda as we usher in a new era with a reinforced commitment to excellence.”