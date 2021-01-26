ICM Partners Announces The Promotion of 14 Agents

(CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the expansion of its agent team with the promotion of fourteen agents across multiple divisions, including seven from 2020, and seven more who were made agents in the first month of 2021.

The agents, who are located in both New York and Los Angeles, include seven who were promoted last year: Sam Barickman (Theater), Sam Bartlett (Concerts), Branden Berger (Concerts), Zach Hardin (TV Production), Ferguson Hiett (Concerts), Ariel Meislin (Lit) and Sara Shapiro (Concerts).

The roster of newly promoted agents for 2021 includes: Katie Baral (Digital), Jake Houston (Branded Entertainment), Kyle Jaeger (Lit), Chad Kojouri (Non-Scripted), Jimmy Martin (Talent), Jennifer Simpson (Podcasts & Publications) and Andrianna Yeatts (Publications).

“Today we celebrate the right of passage from coordinator to agent for 14 hardworking ambitious, and intellectually curious women and men, who have earned their promotions,” said Kevin Crotty and Sloan Harris, Co-Presidents of ICM Partners. “We have so many home grown success stories at ICM Partners, and we are confident that among this new group of agents, many will follow in those successful footsteps.”

Sam Bartlett, who books ICM’s Adult Contemporary and Comedy rosters in clubs, theaters, and amphitheater, joined ICM’s agent trainee program in 2016 and was promoted to coordinator two years later. He is based in ICM Partners’ New York offices.

Branden Berger, who was named an agent in October, joined ICM’s comedy touring department, where he books the agency’s comedy clients in clubs, colleges, and theaters nation-wide. In the era of coronavirus, he has pivoted to virtual shows and drive-in concerts as well. Berger started in ICM’s mailroom in 2015 and went on to serve as an agent assistant before he was selected for the Agent Trainee Program, eventually working his way up to coordinator in 2018.

Sara Shapiro has been working as an agent since February 2020 and is currently ensconced in ICM Partners’ Adult Contemporary and Comedy Touring Department where she represents a roster that includes the podcasts We Met At Acme, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, LadyGang, and Here to Make Friends. She joined ICM Partners in 2014 and made coordinator in 2018.

Ferguson Hiett was also promoted to agent in February 2020 and now books the West Coast and the South for the agency’s Concerts Division. He played a key role in building out ICM’s College Music Booking Department. He joined the agency in 2013 as an assistant to Head of Worldwide Music Rob Prinz and was promoted to coordinator in 2018, helping launch tours for Jerry Seinfeld, Celine Dion, Bob Seger, Alice In Chains, Kamasi Washington and many others.