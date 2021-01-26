RCA Records Names Sam Selowane And Keith Rotschild As Co-Heads of Promotion

(CelebrityAccess) — RCA Records reconfigured their promotions team with the hire of Sam Selolwane and Keith Rothschild, who were both named co-heads of the department.

In their new roles, Selolwane will oversee the hip hop, R&B and mixshow formats, while Keith Rothschild will oversee the pop, rhythm and rock formats. Both will individually report into the company’s COO John Fleckenstein.

“Sam is a passionate, forward thinking leader who is a fierce advocate for our artists. She is universally respected by both her peers and RCA family alike. Keith is a seasoned pro who has made an immediate impact at RCA with his relentless drive and strong head for strategy. Together they represent a bold and progressive future for our RCA Promotion teams,” Fleckenstein said.

Rothschild joined RCA Records in April 2020 as SVP, Promotion and helped to build a radio profile for rising singer/songwriter Tate McRae, and oversaw campaigns for established artists such as Doja Cat, Chris Brown, and Miley Cyrus. Before he joined RCA, Rothschild served as he was SVP, Promotion at Def Jam Recordings where he spent 7 years and oversaw promotion campaigns for Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Alessia Cara, Fall Out Boy, Logic. He also spent 16 years at Warner Brothers Records, where he worked on campaigns for Muse, Black Keys, and Red Hot Chili Peppers among others.

Selolwane was promoted internally, having most recently served as SVP, Urban Promotion at RCA Records. However, she spent the lion’s share of two decades in the recorded music industry, including 15 years at Sony Music, as well as Jive Records and an independent promotion company, Active Industry Research (A.I.R.).

Prior to that Sam began her career as an on-air radio personality at her college station WEAA-88.9 FM hosting her own Friday night Hip-Hop show called Strictly Hip-Hop before landing an internship with the local Radio-One station in the market 92Q – WERQ, FM. She went from intern to Assistant Music Director and maintained her on-air shift hosting a weekly hip-hop show called The Rap Attack. In 2020, she was listed on Billboard’s Women In Music Executives list and Variety Magazine’s New York Women’s Impact Report as well as received other industry acknowledgements including Variety Magazine’s Hitmakers list (2018), Billboard Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40: Music’s Top Young Power Player list (2015) and ASCAP “Women Behind The Music” (2014).

“Sam is a passionate, forward thinking leader who is a fierce advocate for our artists. She is universally respected by both her peers and RCA family alike. Keith is a seasoned pro who has made an immediate impact at RCA with his relentless drive and strong head for strategy. Together they represent a bold and progressive future for our RCA Promotion teams,” said Fleckenstein.