Artist Manager Justin Becker Launches Murmuration

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York-based artist manager Justin Becker is venturing out on his own with the launch of his new management company Murmuration.

As part of the new venture, Becker will bring his current client roster to the firm, including Alex Lahey, Bayonne, Okkervil River, Sondre Lerche and Tift Merritt.

“This past year has given all of us much to reflect upon,” explains Becker. “Many times, I found myself returning to the occurrence of birds in Murmuration, and how an individual’s behavior, when done with purpose, has the ability to scale and create real impact. It’s in that spirit that I’m excited to begin 2021 with the creation of a new management company built upon this foundation. I look forward to exploring new opportunities to further grow and develop the careers of my artists alongside the support of their dedicated partners and teams.”

Before hanging out his own shingle, Becker spent a decade at Chicago-based Ekonomisk Management, where he worked his own roster, and collaborated with Andrew Bird’s management team. In 2013, he moved to New York to open a Gotham office for the company.

Murmuration will continue to co-manage client Tift Merritt with Ekonomisk.