Three Employees Graduate From Pepperdine’s FEMBA Program Through A Partnership WIth AEG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Three AEG employees have graduated with Masters of Business Administration degrees through a partnership between the promoter and venue management company and Pepperdine University.

The partnership, which launched in 2016, resulted in the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Fully Employed Master of Business Administration (FEMBA) program, and as part of the partnership, a number of AEG’s staff were invited to participate in the University’s MBA program.

The partnership was launched to develop educational programs focused on sports and entertainment management and included bringing Pepperdine aboard as the exclusive Education Partner of Staples Center, L.A. Live, and the LA Kings.

The three employees, who work at AEG’s flagship Los Angeles L.A. Live campus include security operations manager Brittney Garza; Austin Caldwell, director premium business intelligence; and Kayla Kilpatrick, event sales manager.

Garza received her degree in August 2020 while Caldwell and Kilpatrick graduated more recently in December.

Both Caldwell and Garza earned their degrees with a concentration in global business, and Kilpatrick graduated with a concentration in leadership and managing organizational change. Caldwell and Kilpatrick both graduated with honors as a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, the international business honor society for AACSB-accredited schools.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Pepperdine, which has allowed us to work in support of education as well as the next generation of leaders in the sports and entertainment industry,” said Nick Baker, chief operating officer, AEG Global Partnerships. “These most recent graduates are a testament to this great relationship and we look forward to seeing their careers and achievements grow both at AEG and across the industry at large.”