WMG’s Jessica Goldenberg Joins SoundExchange’s Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Digital performance royalty society SoundExchange announced that Jessica Goldenberg, Vice President, Digital Strategy & Business Development for Warner Music Group, has been appointed to SoundExchange’s board of directors.

“Jessica’s expertise, experience, and values will be tremendous assets as our board and company help drive the modernization of the music industry,” said Michael Huppe, SoundExchange President and CEO. “Her understanding of how technology is changing the industry, and the business and legal complexities that transformation brings, is invaluable. We’re fortunate to have her as a member of the SoundExchange board.”

Goldenberg, who leads negotiations for recorded music deals for Warner, also oversees the label’s relationships with several streaming partners. As well, she spearheads new partnerships and collaborates on the company’s global digital strategy.

“I’m proud to contribute to SoundExchange’s mission of protecting the long-term value of music,” said Goldenberg. “It’s a critical moment in the digital transformation of the music industry, with streaming and emerging technologies on the rise, and it’s vital that we lay the foundations today that will establish future benefits for artists.”

