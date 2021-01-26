The Flaming Lips Take Social Distancing To A Whole New Level

OKLAOMA CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The Flaming Lips performed a pair of shows over the weekend and ensured the safety of themselves and their fans by enclosing everyone in their own plastic bubble.

Each of the 100 fan capsules at the concerts, which took place Oklahoma City’s Criterion theater, had space for three concertgoers and included a speaker, a fan, a bottle of water and a towel. The bubbles were also equipped with signs which said ‘I gotta go pee/its hot in here’ which they could show to attendants who escorted the concert-goer to the restroom or circulated a fresh batch of cool air inside of the bubble.

Concert-goers were required to wear masks while outside of the bubble but could take them off while they were safely ensconced inside.

This isn’t the band’s first experience with human-sized hamster balls and last fall, the band staged a proof of concept show with fans in bubbles. Coyne himself is also known for rolling around on top of his audiences inside of his own giant plastic sphere.

“I think we’re quite lucky that the fans of The Flaming Lips kind of like this … adventure,” Wayne Coyne, the band’s frontman told the BBC.

“It’s not just another concert – you are part of this thing and it’s never been done before. They’re quite up for it being different,” he added.