Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 16 Ft. Luke Bentham of The Dirty Nil

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 16 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Luke Bentham, frontman and guitarist for irreverent amp-blowing punk rock powerhouse trio, The Dirty Nil, about the band’s IDGAF attitude, their shameless love of thrash, and the making of their brand new studio album Fuck Art (Dine Alone Records).

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 16 below:

