The Live Industry Offers The Biden Administration Help With The Vaccination Push

(CelebrityAccess) — A coalition of major players in the entertainment industry has volunteered their assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

In an open letter to President Joe Biden, the organizations offered the “full support and resources of the live events industry” to help achieve the president’s ambitious goals of vaccinating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

The coalition, which represents some of the most influential organizations in the live events industry, includes Live Nation, AEG, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, IAVM, Bandit Lites, NAMM, The Broadway League, and Oak View Group as well as trade groups such as NIVA, NITO, Save Live Events, and We Make Events.

As the letter observed, the industry has an inventory of public facilities that could be easily repurposed as vaccination centers, and many already have been, on coordination with state and local officials.

“Our industry has thousands of venues throughout America that are under mandated closures and sitting empty. Event venues make ideal community vaccination sites: they are located in urban, suburban and rural communities, often near transit lines and with easy access to parking. Our interiors are clear with bright work lights and empty standard refrigeration systems.”

The letter went on to note that the live events industry is already well-versed in efficiently dealing with crowd control in public facilities, which will be a key part of any large-scale vaccination program.

“Live events is one of the best prepared, best equipped, most experienced industries in American to manage and control large crowds in a rapid, organized fashion. Moving people in, out, and around a public gathering space swiftly and safely is the foundation of our industry. Additionally, our familiarity in using ticketing systems for advanced notifications, timed entry and crowd management can greatly improve patient experience before and during vaccinations as well as on-site management. There are several thousand companies in the live event industry which owns the equipment and infrastructure required to build vaccination sites.”

On Monday, the President said that he anticipates the U.S. will soon be able to vaccinate 1.5 million people a day.