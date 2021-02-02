Country Singer-Songwriter Sam Grow Signs With APA Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the release of his latest single “This Town” next week, rising country music singer-songwriter Sam Grow has signed with APA Nashville.

Grow, who is signed to Nashville-based Average Joes Entertainment, has accumulated more than 40 million streams in aggregate across multiple streaming platforms on the strength of hits such as 2020’s “Song About You” and his 2019 album “Love and Whiskey.”

He’s also gained a reputation as a road warrior, playing more than 150 shows a year headlining clubs and theaters across, as well as opening for established acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Aldean, Brett Eldridge, Hank Williams Jr., and others.

At APA Nashville, he will be repped by Victoria Gordon.

“Sam Grow is a country music tour de force who has worked tirelessly over the past year to bring his signature sound to millions of fans in the DSP arena,” commented Gordon. “With plans to release more music this year than ever before, we couldn’t be more proud to support his incredible talent as he continues to build on this amazing momentum.”

“I’m excited to be working with a respected group like APA and a strong, forward thinking female agent in Vickie Gordon who values and sees the benefit of DSP success and growth in relation to touring,” a Grow. “I’m also excited to release “This Town” from my new album coming later this year.”

Grow’s new single, “This Town” is due on streaming on February 12th. Written by Grow, Keesy Timmer and Wil Nance, the song is produced by country star Colt Ford and Grammy-Award winning producer Noah Gordon.