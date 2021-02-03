Agent Paul Gongaware Joins ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the hire of veteran music agent Paul Gongaware to join the agency’s Electronic Music Division.

“I’m very happy to have Paul join us in our growing concerts dept and specifically the electronic space which we feel will rebound particularly strong post pandemic,” said ICM’s Worldwide Head of Concerts Rob Prinz.

Before making the move to ICM Partners, Gongaware spent the better part of a decade at rival agency WME, where he worked with a roster that included artists including Ben Nicky, Don Diablo, Timmy Trumpet, Sam Feldt, Lost Kings, Jonas Blue, Sander Van Doorn, Jax Jones, Joel Corry, NOTD, and Gattuso.

It’s unclear at press time which of the artists will join Gongaware at ICM.

Gongaware will join Simon Clarkson who ICM Partners hired in August to head up its domestic Electronic Music Department.

“I am excited to welcome Paul to ICM as we build out the team in Electronic Music. In a tumultuous time in the live music business, we are focused on growing the department and preparing with our clients for a return to dance floors and stages globally,” said Clarkson.

If the name Paul Gongaware sounds familiar, you may recognize his uncle, also named Paul Gongaware who co-founded the noted concert promoter Concerts West, which is now part of AEG Presents.