Live Nation Launches A Livestream Ticketing Service

(CelebrityAccess) — Following successful livestream events by artists such as Dua Lipa, whose Studio 2054 event drew more than 5 million viewers last year, Live Nation’s Ticketmaster division has launched a new, dedicated livestream ticketing service.

Developed by a collaboration between Ticketmaster’s U.S Music and International Artist Services teams, Ticketmaster Livestream will leverage the company’s expertise, marketing, and reach to service livestream events worldwide.

David Marcus, EVP of Global Music will head up the newly created Global Music Team working with SVP of Artist Services Sam Isles to lead the new operation.

“The live experience is the ultimate moment of connection between an artist and fan, and it’s our job to power these moments,” said Marcus. “Now with this expansion, our offering is a global one-stop-shop run by a global team with local expertise. Our mission is to work with artists to make it as easy as possible for fans to experience the live music they love.”

Recent successful livestream events using Ticketmaster’s platform included performances by artists such as RBD, Megan thee Stallion, Mika, Glass Animals, Biffy Clyro, Dermot Kennedy, and Niall Horan, whose recent livestream generated ticket sales of more than 125,000 to fans in 150 countries around the world.

“Our technology quickly pivoted to selling streaming tickets at scale, and the acceleration in artists going virtual to engage has been remarkable, so too is the readiness of fans to pay to access their favorite artists in this way,” Marcus added. “The beauty of virtual shows is that we’re seeing global viewing – performances in London or LA are selling tickets to fans in New Zealand, Spain or Singapore, it’s revolutionizing artists can connect. Nothing will replace the live experience, but this represents a new form of entertainment with its own rewards, and it’s definitely something that will remain for years to come.”