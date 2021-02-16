The 56th ACM Awards Return To Nashville In April

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — For the second year in a row, the Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from the stages of three of Nashville’s most iconic music venues – the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Produced by dick clark productions, the 56th ACM Awards will take place on April 18th and will be broadcast via CBS as well as via live stream and on-demand from Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ upcoming video streaming service.

“We’re thrilled to return to Music City’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020.”

The awards show will feature live performances from both established and emerging country music talent but so far, no official host has been announced for 2021. In 2020, the ACM’s first year in Nashville, Keith Urban served as the host for the event.

In support of the city of Nashville, ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music, will donate $25,000 to the Music City, Inc. foundation for their Nashville Christmas Day Explosion Relief Fund, with funds earmarked for local musicians out of work due to damage to venues.

While the broadcasts will be live, the ACMs are taking safety of their talent and staff seriously, and will follow all guidelines set forth by national, state, and local health officials. As well, additional safety measures will be implemented by the production team, organizers said.