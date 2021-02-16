Charlie Adler Named Head Of Booking At Brooklyn Made

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter Brooklyn Made announced the hiring of Charlie Adler as the company’s head of booking.

A veteran concert exec, Adler began his career in the New York market in 2012 at Bowery Presents and later joined Live Nation in 2018, focusing his attention on the West Coast.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Brooklyn Made and returning to my home market of NYC.” Adler said. “I’ve worked with Anthony throughout my career and look forward to partnering once again to build a new independent voice for live entertainment as we come out of a stressful time for our business.”

“I’ve always been impressed with Charlie’s talent, taste, ambition and drive,” added Brooklyn Made owner Anthony Makes. “Charlie is one of the smartest people I know in this business. Similar to my career, he worked his way up from nothing to where he is now. He is a massive addition to Brooklyn Made Presents and I couldn’t be happier to have one of my best friends aboard. We will continue to bring talent on to the company that has all of these qualities.”

Makes, who previously served as President of Live Nation’s New York offices, launched Brooklyn Made in late 2020. Since the company’s debut, Makes announced booking deals with The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, NY, and the historic United Palace in New York City.