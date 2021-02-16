Royalty Exchange Expands Its Online Rights Marketplace

(CelebrityAccess) — As investor demand for music catalog and royalties reaches a fever pitch, Royalty Exchange announced an expansion of its online marketplace called The eXchange.

The eXchange combines two of Royalty Exchange’s features into one platform that includes both direct listings, where where rightsholders can publicly list their catalogs at a set price instead of an auction, and the secondary market, where investors relist catalogs acquired on Royalty Exchange to investors.

“The eXchange is designed to help creators more easily and quickly tap into investor frenzy for music royalties, while also providing more control and flexibility than they’ve had in the past,” said Royalty Exchange partner Anthony Martini. “This gives ALL creators the ability to benefit from today’s catalog acquisition spree, not just the 1% of artists the big funds focus on.”

According to Royalty Exchange, the new eXchange platform allows investors and artists to manage their royalties, including which to make available to investors and which to keep.

On the platform, artists can determine which royalties to make available to investors and how much of their catalog to list. As well, artists can restrict investors collect royalties only for a specific period of time in return for an upfront payment, after which their royalties will revert back to them.

Artists can also set prices they will accept instead of relying on auctions to set the sale price for rights.

“Creating music is what creates value in the music business, but too often that value is collected by others,” said Martini. “Royalty Exchange is designed to direct that value where it belongs—to the creators—by creating a fair, competitive marketplace. The eXchange funnels the avalanche of investor demand into one easy-to-access platform that gives creators the control they’ve always deserved.”