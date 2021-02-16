The Who Cancel UK/Ireland Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — British rock legends The Who announced the cancellation of their upcoming tour of the UK and Ireland.

The tour, which was scheduled to hit the road in March, but has been called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very sorry that we have to cancel our planned March 2021 UK and Ireland shows. Please excuse the delay but we wanted to wait as long as possible to see if we could indeed play them. However, as you can see the current situation makes this impossible. Thanks for all your wonderful support and we hope to see you in the future when conditions allow,” The Who’s Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey said in a joint statement.

Customers are invited to contact their point of purchase regarding refunds.

The cancellation includes the band’s planned performance in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall after the organization cancelled all of its fundraider concerts.