(CelebrityAccess) — Peter Noble OAM, Bluesfest Festival Director and Chairman of the Bluesfest Group announced that barring a turn for the worse for COVID-19 in Australia, the Government of New South Wales has agreed to allow the Byron Bay Bluesfest to proceed.

Things won’t be fully back to normal for Bluesfest however, and the festival’s COVID-19 safety plan will be in place which includes a limit of 50% capacity for both for the event but, notably, masks will not be required.

“We will be inspecting the 150-page COVID-19 Safety Plan in depth and will make a further announcement on how Bluesfest will be presented in a safe manner next week. What we can say is that the plan is created in a way where we can adapt to the requirements of the NSW Health Department should there be a need to create higher levels of safety for the public on site, and, of course, we are also hopeful, that conditions will be further relaxed should there be no further community transmissions,” Bluesfest organizers said.

“The good news is you won’t need to wear a mask currently whilst attending. We are looking forward to seeing your smiling faces as you experience the best in Australian music at an outdoor fully seated event,” the statement added.

As well, due to international travel impacts from COVID, Bluesfest will feature a fully Australian lineup for 2021.

Artists announced for Bluesfest this year include Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley, Ziggy Alberts, The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, The Waifs, The Church, John Williamson, Ian Moss, Kev Carmody, Vika & Linda, Chain, Backsliders, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Blue King Brown, Kate Miller-Heidke, Dami Im, Weddings Parties Anything, Russell Morris, Briggs, and Jon Stevens, among others.

According to Noble, more than 80% of tickets for Bluesfest have already been sold and he expects the weekend dates to be fully standing room only.

Noble went to thank the festival’s supporters, from agents to fans.

“There are so many people to thank who took part in working with us in getting to this point. The artists and their agents and managers, the media for their ongoing support, our suppliers and of course the Bluesfest Team who never wavered, well … only sometimes, in their conviction to produce Bluesfest at Easter (April 1-5) this year. But number one is, our gratitude to the music fans, who purchased the tickets from the moment we went on sale and who will join us in making history as major live music events return in Australia,” Noble said.

The festival is scheduled to take place from April 1st through April 5th.