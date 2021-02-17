First Avenue Signs Exclusive Ticketing Deal With AXS

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Independent Twin Cities concert promoter and live music venue First Avenue has reached an exclusive ticketing partnership with AEG’s AXS Ticketing partnership.

The deal covers six venues owned or operated by First Avenue, including Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, The Fitzgerald Theater, and the Palace Theatre, which First Avenue operates jointly with Jam Productions.

“As independent venues and concert promoters, the First Avenue team is constantly looking for innovative ways to offer the best experience from start to finish for the fans. We are thrilled to welcome AXS as our official ticketing partner, elevating our fan experience with new features like 3D seat maps at our theaters, seamless mobile tickets and transfer and a broad array of marketing and distribution capabilities, helping fans discover and purchase tickets wherever they are on the internet. They make the buying processes incredibly easy and secure, which is exactly what we want to offer,” says Nate Kranz, First Avenue’s General Manager.

The deal will also see the First Avenue venues leverage AXS’ tools and services to its events, including music discovery, ID-based mobile ticketing, secure digital ticket transfers, and AXS Mobile ID. The deal also includes AXS Anywhere technology allows for promotion and purchasing on major social media, streaming, and discovery sites such as YouTube, Spotify, Facebook, Songkick, and Bandsintown.

“Independent venues are the lifeblood of our industry and AXS is committed to bringing the best technology to help them generate new revenues and deliver a world-class consumer experience. As a pillar of their community for over 50 years, we could be not be more excited about our partnership with First Avenue,” said Stephanie Streeter, Senior Director for AXS Music.