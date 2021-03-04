CD Baby
Breaking News Business News Industry News Technology News

CD Baby: Streaming Payouts For Artists Up 14% To $125M Last Year Including 111% YouTube Music growth

HypebotPosted on by Hypebot  Contact Me
21 0

(Hypebot) — CD Baby saw revenue from Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services increase 14% in 2020, bringing in over $125 million in streaming revenue for their artists last year

For the last 5 years, YouTube Music revenue has doubled year-over-year for CD Baby artists, but 2020 saw 111% growth in revenue.

[More key takeaways after the infographic.]

CD Baby 2020 Streaming Revenue Report:  Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways:  2019 – 2020

  • Total CD Baby streaming revenue increased by 13.87% in 2020.
  • Biggest growth:  YouTube Music skyrocketed with 111% growth in streaming revenue.
  • Consistent Top Earner:  In 2019 and 2020, Spotify was 40% of the total streaming revenue.
  • Total DSP Revenue Earnings – 2020:  125,371,664.03
    • Top Revenue Earners by Platform:
    • Spotify:  $50,200,577.76 = 40% Total Revenue
    • Apple Music: $23,153,143.28 = 18% Total Revenue
    • Amazon:  $14,706,376.82 = 12% Total Revenue
    • YouTube Music: $10,508,529.71 = 8% Total Revenue
    • iTunes: $8,951,241.28 = 7% Total Revenue
    • Pandora: $8,372,263.17 = 7% Total Revenue
  • Total DSP Revenue Earnings – 2019:  110,094,205.38
    • Top Revenue Earners by Platform:
    • Spotify:  43,863,754.82 = 40% Total Revenue
    • Apple Music:  19,441,940.65 = 18% Total Revenue
    • Amazon:  11,048,354.39 = 10% Total Revenue
    • iTunes:  10,933,219.36 = 10% Total Revenue
    • Pandora:  9,180,793.07 = 8% Total Revenue
    • YouTube Music:  4,985,331.36 = 5% Total Revenue
  • Top Year-Over-Year Growth by Platform:
    • YouTube Music:  +110.79%
    • Amazon:  +33.11%
    • Apple Music:  +19.09%
    • Spotify:  +14.45%
    • Pandora:  -8.81%
    • iTunes:  -18.19%
Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post