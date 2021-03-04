CD Baby: Streaming Payouts For Artists Up 14% To $125M Last Year Including 111% YouTube Music growth

(Hypebot) — CD Baby saw revenue from Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services increase 14% in 2020, bringing in over $125 million in streaming revenue for their artists last year

Unsurprisingly, Spotify generated the most revenue for CD Baby’s indie artists, but YouTube Music logged the biggest increase.

For the last 5 years, YouTube Music revenue has doubled year-over-year for CD Baby artists, but 2020 saw 111% growth in revenue.

[More key takeaways after the infographic.]

CD Baby 2020 Streaming Revenue Report: Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways: 2019 – 2020