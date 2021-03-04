CD Baby: Streaming Payouts For Artists Up 14% To $125M Last Year Including 111% YouTube Music growth

(Hypebot) — CD Baby saw revenue from Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services increase 14% in 2020, bringing in over $125 million in streaming revenue for their artists last year
For the last 5 years, YouTube Music revenue has doubled year-over-year for CD Baby artists, but 2020 saw 111% growth in revenue.
[More key takeaways after the infographic.]
CD Baby 2020 Streaming Revenue Report: Key Takeaways
Key Takeaways: 2019 – 2020
- Total CD Baby streaming revenue increased by 13.87% in 2020.
- Biggest growth: YouTube Music skyrocketed with 111% growth in streaming revenue.
- Consistent Top Earner: In 2019 and 2020, Spotify was 40% of the total streaming revenue.
- Total DSP Revenue Earnings – 2020: 125,371,664.03
- Top Revenue Earners by Platform:
- Spotify: $50,200,577.76 = 40% Total Revenue
- Apple Music: $23,153,143.28 = 18% Total Revenue
- Amazon: $14,706,376.82 = 12% Total Revenue
- YouTube Music: $10,508,529.71 = 8% Total Revenue
- iTunes: $8,951,241.28 = 7% Total Revenue
- Pandora: $8,372,263.17 = 7% Total Revenue
- Total DSP Revenue Earnings – 2019: 110,094,205.38
- Top Revenue Earners by Platform:
- Spotify: 43,863,754.82 = 40% Total Revenue
- Apple Music: 19,441,940.65 = 18% Total Revenue
- Amazon: 11,048,354.39 = 10% Total Revenue
- iTunes: 10,933,219.36 = 10% Total Revenue
- Pandora: 9,180,793.07 = 8% Total Revenue
- YouTube Music: 4,985,331.36 = 5% Total Revenue
- Top Year-Over-Year Growth by Platform:
- YouTube Music: +110.79%
- Amazon: +33.11%
- Apple Music: +19.09%
- Spotify: +14.45%
- Pandora: -8.81%
- iTunes: -18.19%