David Crosby Signs With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter David Crosby has partnered with Irving Azoff new music publishing venture, Iconic Artists Group.

As part of the deal, Iconic has purchased his catalogue, which includes his publishing and recorded music rights, including his solo work, as well as his work with The Byrds; Crosby & Nash; Crosby, Stills & Nash; and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The deal with Iconic coincides with the 50th anniversary of Crosby’s debut as a solo artist with the release of his first solo album “If I Could Only Remember My Name” which he released in February 1971, and Déjà Vu, the second studio album by Crosby, Stills & Nash, and their first as a quartet with Neil Young, which was released in March 1970.

“Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family and I do believe these are the best people to do it with,” Crosby said of the deal with Iconic.

“I’ve known David as a friend and have admired him as a great artist since our earliest days at Geffen Roberts Management shortly after I moved to Los Angeles,” added Irving Azoff, chairman and CEO of The Azoff Company. “This is an incredible time to be involved with David and his tremendous catalogue of music. He’s truly one of music’s most prolific songwriters and artists and I’m honored he has made Iconic the steward of his timeless musical legacy.”

The deal is the second major catalog acquisition for Iconic in as many months. In February, the company announced it had struck a deal with the Beach Boys to purchase a controlling stake in their catalog, including sound recordings, the brand, select musical compositions, and memorabilia.